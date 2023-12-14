Starbucks accused of illegally shutting stores over union organizing

The National Labor Relations Board urged Starbucks on Wednesday to immediately reopen 23 stores that workers allege were shut in response to union organizing activities.

Why it matters: The closure of the union and non-union stores marks the latest of several cases involving the coffee chain giant and the Starbucks Workers United union, which has on several occasions accused the company of illegally interfering with workers' rights.

Driving the news: "At least seven" of the stores that the NLRB identified in the latest case had unionized, per the New York Times, which first reported on the accusations that Starbucks had violated federal law with the closures.

A Starbucks spokesperson told the NYT that every year "as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio" and general open, shut or change stores.

The firm opened "hundreds of new stores" in 2022 and shut over 100, with roughly 3% of these unionized, per the NYT.

The big picture: The NLRB case came as Starbucks published an independent assessment of the company's labor practices, which found "no evidence of an 'anti-union playbook' or instructions or training about how to violate U.S. laws or suggesting surreptitious means of interfering with employees' freedom to choose unionization or not."

However, it did find that the company could improve how it communicates with employees on collective bargaining and train staff better to understand workers rights.

Between the lines: Starbucks came out squarely against labor movements under previous CEO Howard Schultz, who spoke out against what he called "the threat of unionization."

But after Laxman Narasimhan became CEO in March, he spoke of the need to "'care for' customer-facing staff,'" per Reuters.

Of note: Sara Kelly, Starbucks's vice president and chief partner officer, last Friday said in a letter to Lynne Fox, president of Starbucks Workers United's parents union Workers United she wanted to restart bargaining.

"We collectively agree, the current impasse should not be acceptable to either of us," she wrote.

What they're saying: "This complaint is the latest confirmation of Starbucks' determination to illegally oppose workers' organizing," said Mari Cosgrove, a Seattle Starbucks employee and Starbucks Workers United member in an emailed statement Wednesday.