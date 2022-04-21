Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Starbucks workers in Seattle vote to unionize roastery

Shawna Chen
Photo of a giant black Starbucks sign mounted in front of an office building
The Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, Washington on Jan. 25, 2021. Photo: Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Workers at a second Starbucks location in Seattle voted 38-27 Thursday to unionize its flagship roastery.

Why it matters: The move is part of a surge in unionization efforts across the nation, with recent wins by both Amazon and Starbucks workers. It's the 26th Starbucks store and second U.S. roastery to unionize.

  • These wins may wind up spurring union growth around the country after decades of decline, at a time when a tight labor market is empowering workers in ways that once seemed impossible, Axios' Emily Peck writes.
  • Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said earlier this month that the company is "being assaulted, in many ways, by the threat of unionization."
