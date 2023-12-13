FBI issues public safety warning for the holidays related to Israel-Hamas war

FBI Director Christopher Wray at the U.S. Department of Justice last week. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Three American government agencies issued a warning Tuesday about heightened threats to public safety in the U.S. during the holiday season associated with the Israel-Hamas war.

What they're saying: The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center said in a public service announcement that ongoing tensions over the conflict "likely heighten the threat of lone actor violence."

Such threats could target large public gatherings, including "holiday-related, faith-based, New Year's Eve, and First Amendment protected events related to the conflict."

Of note: The PSA was not in response to any specific plot, the agencies said.

But they added that such gatherings "likely remain attractive to lone actors inspired by a range of ideologies due to their accessibility and symbolic nature."

The big picture: The warning comes amid a rise in antisemitic, anti-Arab and Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Both the Anti-Defamation League and the Council on American Islamic Relations have warned of an uptick in hate crimes against Jews and Muslims.

What they're saying: "FBI and DHS are particularly attuned in this environment to the concerns of the Jewish, Arab American, and Muslim communities and will continue to engage directly with leaders in these communities to ensure that available resources are utilized," the PSA states.

The agencies urged the public to report any suspected threats.

Go deeper: CAIR reports surge in anti-Arab, Islamophobic bias since Israel-Hamas war