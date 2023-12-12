Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference with President Biden in the Eisenhower Executive Office Buildingin Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday called suggestions that his country should give up territory to Russia to end the war "insane."

Why it matters: Former President Trump and other Republicans have suggested that Kyiv could cede territory to Russia to end Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) told CNN on Monday "Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians and we need to bring this war to a close."

During a news conference with President Biden in D.C. during his push for more U.S. military aid to support Ukraine's defense, a reporter asked Zelensky if Ukraine was ready to give up some land to Russia to reach a peace deal.

"Why would Ukraine give up its territory? That's insane, actually," Zelensky said.

"We have women and children living there. It's a matter of families and their history. We are not going to give up territories to terrorists," he said.

