Dec 12, 2023 - Politics & Policy
Zelensky says Ukraine ceding territory to Russia would be "insane"
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday called suggestions that his country should give up territory to Russia to end the war "insane."
Why it matters: Former President Trump and other Republicans have suggested that Kyiv could cede territory to Russia to end Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Driving the news: J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) told CNN on Monday "Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians and we need to bring this war to a close."
- During a news conference with President Biden in D.C. during his push for more U.S. military aid to support Ukraine's defense, a reporter asked Zelensky if Ukraine was ready to give up some land to Russia to reach a peace deal.
- "Why would Ukraine give up its territory? That's insane, actually," Zelensky said.
- "We have women and children living there. It's a matter of families and their history. We are not going to give up territories to terrorists," he said.
Go deeper: New Ukraine tensions emerge as Congress nears holiday break