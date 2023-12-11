LeBron James (2nd R) looks on from the stands towards Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans during the first half against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Bronny James came off the bench to make his college basketball debut for the University of Southern California on Sunday, nearly five months after he had a cardiac arrest.

The big picture: NBA basketball legend LeBron James was courtside to join the cheers for his son, who played 16 minutes during the USC Trojans' 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State — less than two weeks after he was cleared to return.