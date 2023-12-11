Skip to main content
Dec 10, 2023 - Sports

Bronny James makes USC debut nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

LeBron James (2nd R) looks on from the stands towards Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans during the first half against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny James came off the bench to make his college basketball debut for the University of Southern California on Sunday, nearly five months after he had a cardiac arrest.

The big picture: NBA basketball legend LeBron James was courtside to join the cheers for his son, who played 16 minutes during the USC Trojans' 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State — less than two weeks after he was cleared to return.

  • The USC player, who scored 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block during the game, said afterward he's "thankful" for the Mayo Clinic medical staff that helped in his recovery, and also for his family, the USC team and his coach.
