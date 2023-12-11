Dec 10, 2023 - Sports
Bronny James makes USC debut nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest
Bronny James came off the bench to make his college basketball debut for the University of Southern California on Sunday, nearly five months after he had a cardiac arrest.
The big picture: NBA basketball legend LeBron James was courtside to join the cheers for his son, who played 16 minutes during the USC Trojans' 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State — less than two weeks after he was cleared to return.
- The USC player, who scored 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block during the game, said afterward he's "thankful" for the Mayo Clinic medical staff that helped in his recovery, and also for his family, the USC team and his coach.