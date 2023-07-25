Basketball star Bronny James in stable condition after cardiac arrest

Bronny James during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Bronny James, the son of NBA basketball legend LeBron James, collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California practice Monday.

Driving the news: James, an incoming USC freshman, is in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit, per a statement cited by The Athletic Tuesday.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement added.

The big picture: James' parents "wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the statement added.

This is the second time in about a year that a USC basketball player has suffered a cardiac arrest during practice, after Vince Iwuchukwu was hospitalized last July. Iwuchukwu returned to play six months later.

USC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zoom out: USC announced in May that James had signed to join its freshman class, highlighting his No. 19 ranking in ESPN's top 100 of the class of 2023.