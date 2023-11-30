Nov 30, 2023 - Sports
Basketball star Bronny James cleared to play after cardiac arrest
Bronny James, the son of NBA basketball legend LeBron James, was cleared to return to the game after going into cardiac arrest in July, the family said in a statement to media.
The big picture: The University of Southern California freshman is scheduled to have a final evaluation with school staff this week before resuming basketball practice next week.
- He'll return to playing in games shortly after, per the statement.
Catch up fast: James collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice.
- It was the second time in about a year that a USC basketball player suffered a cardiac arrest during practice after Vince Iwuchukwu was hospitalized last year. Iwuchukwu returned to play six months later.
