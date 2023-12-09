A commit-to-caucus card being distributed by the Trump campaign at Iowa rallies. Photo: Galen Bacharier/The Des Moines Register via Reuters

Top Trump campaign officials have a warning for allies following Axios' exclusive reporting about how President Trump would build his loyalty-first team if elected to a second term.

Driving the news: "No aspect of future presidential staffing or policy announcements should be deemed official" unless they come "directly from President Trump or an authorized member of his campaign team," top Trump campaign officials Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement.

Sources who talk often with the leading GOP presidential candidate told Axios in its exclusive Behind the Curtain column that Trump would build a Cabinet and White House staff based mainly on two imperatives: pre-vetted loyalty to him and a commitment to stretch legal and governance boundaries.

He'd turn to loyalists who share his zeal to punish critics, purge non-believers, and take controversial legal and military action, the sources told Axios' Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei.

What they're saying: "Let us be even more specific, and blunt," the statement from Wiles and LaCivita continues: "People publicly discussing potential administration jobs for themselves or their friends are, in fact, hurting President Trump … and themselves. These are an unwelcomed distraction."

"Second term policy priorities and staffing decisions will not — in no uncertain terms — be led by anonymous or thinly sourced speculation in mainstream media news stories."

Zoom out: A Wall Street Journal poll finds Trump leads President Biden among registered voters, 47% to 43%, in a national head-to-head matchup (margin of error: ±2.5 points.)

"Trump's lead expands to 6 points, 37% to 31%, when five potential third-party and independent candidates are added to the mix. They take a combined 17% support, with Democrat-turned-independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drawing the most, at 8%."

Go deeper: