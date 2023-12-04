"Rizz" is Oxford University Press' 2023 word of the year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Voters selected "rizz" as the Oxford University Press 2023 word of the year. Photo: Oxford University Press

Great news for anyone charming: you were pretty important this year. Driving the news: "Rizz," short for "charisma," is the 2023 Oxford University Press (OUP) word of the year.

More than 32,000 voters backed "rizz" as the winner.

Definition: (n.) "style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner."

The term can also be used as a verb. To "rizz up" means to "to attract, seduce, or chat up (a person)," per OUP.

Be smart: "Rizz" was formed with a linguistic pattern called "clipping," as it came from the middle of another word.

Think "fridge" ("refrigerator") and "flu" ("influenza").

Oxford's data showed that the term became more popular in June 2023 after a BuzzFeed interview with actor Tom Holland.

"I have no rizz whatsoever," said the star of Marvel's "Spider-Man" "Home" trilogy, while sharing he's in love with co-star Zendaya. "I have limited rizz."

Between the lines: Oxford had three other finalists for the 2023 word of the year.

Prompt: (n.) "An instruction given to an artificial intelligence program, algorithm, etc., which determines or influences the content it generates."

(n.) "An instruction given to an artificial intelligence program, algorithm, etc., which determines or influences the content it generates." Situationship: (n.) "A romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established."

(n.) "A romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established." Swiftie: (n.) "An enthusiastic fan of the singer Taylor Swift."

Zoom out: Merriam-Webster declared "authentic" the word of the year, considering 2023 a "crisis of authenticity" with the rise of artificial intelligence.

Rizz was one of Mirriam-Webster's runner-up choices.

