From Starfield to Spider-Man, 2023's game calendar is filling up

A series of video game showcases over the last two weeks has filled out much of the release calendar for late 2023 and roughly sketched out 2024, with some notable exceptions.

Driving the news: Last Wednesday’s live Summer Game Fest stage show in Los Angeles and a well-received, prerecorded cascade of trailers by Microsoft on Sunday filled in a lot of blanks.

The late 2023 calendar now looks like this:

August

September:

6th: Starfield (Xbox, PC) — Microsoft’s marquee release of the fall, a massive role-playing game from Bethesda about exploring the galaxy.

(Xbox, PC) — Microsoft’s marquee release of the fall, a massive role-playing game from Bethesda about exploring the galaxy. 19th: Mortal Kombat 1 (PC, PS5 Xbox Series, Switch) — a reboot of the popular fighting game franchise.

(PC, PS5 Xbox Series, Switch) — a reboot of the popular fighting game franchise. 26th: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) — an expansion of CD Projekt’s futuristic adventure that will ship alongside an overhaul of the base game to improve many of its core systems.

October:

November:

9th: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name — the latest from Sega's urban adventures formerly released under the Yakuza franchise banner

December:

7th: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) — Ubisoft's open-world take on the James Cameron movie franchise

What’s missing:

EA, Take-Two and Activision have yet to announce dates for their FIFA successor EA Sports FC, the next NBA 2K and the next Call of Duty, respectively, though all are expected by year’s end and all will likely be among the top-performing games of the year.

Nintendo , which always has a busy slate close to the holidays, hasn’t publicly slotted in any games past July, aside from a Pokémon expansion.

, which always has a busy slate close to the holidays, hasn’t publicly slotted in any games past July, aside from a expansion. Sega is promising Sonic Superstars for late 2023, and Genshin Impact hit-maker MiHoYo says its new game Honkai: Star Rail will come to PS5 later this year, but neither has a date.

For 2024:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox) is on tap for, yes, 2024.

(PC, Xbox) is on tap for, yes, 2024. The lead creators of the beloved Persona games are making a new Atlus role-playing game called Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, Xbox Series).

role-playing game called (PC, Xbox Series). Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) is an open-world, underworld adventure set after "The Empire Strikes Back."

(PC, PS5, Xbox Series) is an open-world, underworld adventure set after "The Empire Strikes Back." Sega’s next game in its long-running Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, Like a Dragon Ishin: Infinite Wealth (PC, PlayStation, Xbox), is slated for early 2024.

(PC, PlayStation, Xbox), is slated for early 2024. Frostpunk 2 (PC), the latest strategy game steeped in moral dilemmas about how to lead a struggling city, is also slated for some time next year.

