Gen Z glossary: Terms you might hear at the Thanksgiving table

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
It's giving ... thanks.
The big picture: Gen Z's internet-driven vocabulary isn't typically decoded by a dictionary — but older relatives may still want to be hip at the kids' table.
We're here to help over the holidays:
"It's giving" can be used alone or with another word behind it. Derived from Black Twitter and shows like "RuPaul's Drag Race," it means to give off a certain energy or be reminiscent of something.
"Bussin" means impressive or tasty, and is one of the inaugural terms in the first African American English dictionary, per the New York Times.
Both are compliments or describe a job well done.
The bottom line: Language is playful — lean into it!
(But even this Gen Z reporter needs a crash course on some of the up-and-coming Gen Alpha language.)
