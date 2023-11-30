George Santos introduces expulsion resolution in potential final act in Congress

Ahead of a vote that could make him the first House lawmaker to be expelled in more than 20 years, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is introducing an expulsion resolution on Thursday targeting a House lawmaker from his own state. Why it matters: Santos — who faces an uphill battle in a vote to remove him from office following a scathing House Ethics report — is seeking an expulsion vote on Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who pulled a fire alarm in one of the House office buildings.

Multiple GOP lawmakers considered offering a censure or expulsion resolution following Bowman's actions with the fire alarm, but ultimately Republicans opted against bringing a resolution to the floor.

The resolution, obtained by Axios, states that Bowman "knowing and willingly gave a false fire alarm in the House Cannon Office Building" and noted he "pleaded guilty."

The other side: "No one in Congress, or anywhere in America, takes soon-to-be former Congressman George Santos seriously," Bowman said in a statement on Thursday.

"This is just another meaningless stunt in his long history of cons, antics, and outright fraud."

The intrigue: While Santos has weathered two attempts to oust him from his seat following reports and admissions that he falsified his resume and misused official funds, a mounting number of Republicans have voiced that they will support his ouster citing the House Ethics Committee report.

Santos has been highly critical of the report into his activities, arguing that it was "designed to smear" him and was politically motivated.

Some conservatives have argued that ousting Santos ahead of any conviction sets a dangerous precedent, with some noting Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) remains in Congress despite being charged with bribery offenses.

New York Republicans have made the case that Santos' controversies will hurt vulnerable members in the Empire State.

But some leading Republicans fear that ousting Santos could lead to a smaller majority due to potential early retirement announcements.

Santos has acknowledged that he is unlikely to prevail in the latest attempt to remove him despite Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) voicing that he has reservations about the precedent it sets.

Bowman ultimately paid a $1,000 fine and wrote an apology letter for the incident following the misdemeanor charge.

The big picture: The House is slated to vote to expel Santos on Friday, with more than 90 Republicans expected to support the measure.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to add a statement from Rep. Bowman.