House Ethics declines to investigate Jamaal Bowman alarm scandal

The House Ethics Committee voted against opening an investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) for pulling a House office building fire alarm in September. Why it matters: Bowman agreed to plead guilty last month to one charge of a false fire alarm and pay a $1,000 fine to avoid prosecution by the D.C. attorney general.

Driving the news: Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-Miss.) and Ranking Member Susan Wild (D-Pa.) said in a press release that the panel is required to consider whether to establish an investigative subcommittee within 30 days of a member being criminally charged.

A majority of the panel – which consists of five Republicans and five Democrats – did not vote to establish an investigative subcommittee, the release said.

A Bowman spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The backdrop: Bowman pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building in late September just before a pivotal vote on a measure to temporarily fund the government, prompting an evacuation of the building.

Republicans accused Bowman of pulling the alarm in an attempt to help Democrats delay the vote and buy time to review the legislation, but Bowman said he mistakenly pulled it believing it would open an emergency exit door.

Bowman set off another political firestorm in the following days with a messaging memo sent to other Democratic offices urging them to defend him by saying Republicans should focus on "Nazi" members of their party."

Between the lines: Court documents submitted by the D.C. attorney general’s office said security camera footage showed Bowman attempting to open the door before pulling the alarm and then trying several other doors.