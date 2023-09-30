House overwhelmingly votes to delay government shutdown until Nov. 17

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A broad bipartisan majority of House members voted Saturday to pass a bill holding off a government shutdown for a month and a half.

Why it matters: Unlike the short-term funding bills the House Republican majority has tried and failed to pass in recent weeks, this bill actually has a chance of becoming law.

Still, it is not yet clear whether the Democrat-controlled Senate will vote to pass the bill.

Driving the news: The bill passed 335-91, with 90 Republicans and one Democrat voting against it.

Many of the Republican "no" votes were conservatives who either oppose any short-term funding measure or wanted to include spending cuts and GOP border policy.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) told Axios he voted against the bill due to the lack of Ukraine aid: "If we're willing to cave that quickly, what makes them think we won't cave in [November] ... I at least had to voice opposition and express that concern."

The details: The legislation extends federal funding at 2023 levels until Nov. 17, $16 billion in emergency disaster relief and extends authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Flood Insurance Program.

What's next: The bill now heads to the Senate, which has been working on a similar stopgap measure that includes $6 billion in funding for Ukraine.

The Ukraine funding was left out of the House bill due to stringent opposition from the House GOP's conservative flank.

Editor's note: This article was updated to note that the deadline for a government shutdown is on Nov. 17.