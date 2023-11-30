The big picture: The banking system is healthy, with high and stable profits and solid scores on the performance of most kinds of outstanding loans.

But, but, but: The surge in interest rates — which pushes down the value of fixed-income securities — continued to inflict (largely theoretical) losses through Q3.

FDIC-insured banks reported unrealized losses — essentially the difference between the price they paid for bonds in their investment portfolio and the current market price for those securities — of $684 billion in the third quarter.

Be smart: The banks don't have to actually realize the losses on their balance sheets unless they sell the bonds.

That's basically what Silicon Valley Bank was forced to do when it needed to raise cash this past spring, leading to its collapse.

Where it stands: The Fed launched new programs after SVB's failure, to drastically reduce the risk that the unrealized losses would lead to more bank collapses.