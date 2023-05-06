Something’s in the water in the San Francisco Bay Area, at least as far as embattled regional banks are concerned.

The big picture: In less than eight weeks, two Top 20 banks based in the same small corner of Northern California failed — and the similarities between their businesses, and the circumstances surrounding their collapse, run deeper than these basic facts.

Flashback: As soon as Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by regulators, scrutiny turned to First Republic Bank.

The company quickly tried to avoid SVB’s fate by reassuring investors and customers via statements about its liquidity, and adding support from large banks.

Zoom in: Both companies’ downfalls were the result of some of the same issues and circumstances, Brookings Institution senior fellow Aaron Klein tells Axios.

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco: SVB and FRB were its top two largest borrowers at the end of 2022, with $15 billion and $14 billion in loans outstanding, respectively. The FHLB system usually acts as a backstop to banks in need of liquidity, to help stave off collapse and contagion.

SVB and FRB were its top two largest borrowers at the end of 2022, with $15 billion and $14 billion in loans outstanding, respectively. The FHLB system usually acts as a backstop to banks in need of liquidity, to help stave off collapse and contagion. Interest rates: The low-interest rate environment — and subsequent reversal in the past year — affected both companies, albeit differently. SVB’s misguided bet on a portfolio of bonds ultimately alarmed investors when it led to a $1.8 billion loss. FRB, meanwhile, took advantage of the low interest rates to give its wealthy customers sweetheart deals on home mortgages — loans that eventually were bad deals for the bank when rates went up.

Between the lines: “These aren’t typical regional banks,” explains Klein, suggesting their categorization as “regional” is mostly technical.

They aren’t regional banks that serve mostly ordinary people like, say, community banks. Their customers are a unique slice of the economy, and that exposed them to certain risks, like unstable sources of financing.

The bottom line: “There’s a real concern that the contagion is going to take down healthy banks,” adds Klein. “There was too much confidence in bad banks, and now there’s too little confidence.”