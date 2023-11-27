Fast fashion giant Shein said to file for U.S. IPO

Share on email (opens in new window)

Clothes displayed at the Shein Group headquarters in Singapore in June. 2023. Photo: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Singapore-based fast fashion giant Shein Group has confidentially filed to go public in the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: Valued at $66 billion in May, Shein would likely be one of the largest U.S. listings ever if successful.

Details: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were hired as lead underwriters for the offering, the WSJ reported.

Zoom in: The retailer has mastered the formula of copying popular fashions, then producing them in a matter of days and selling them cheaply.

Shein's growth soared during the pandemic, when shoppers went online and ordered from the vast amount of clothing items it offers.

Yes, but: Shein's environmental and labor practices have been under the microscope. The company, founded in China, has been seen as a poster child for bad actors in fast fashion.

By the numbers: The online retailer hit $23 billion in revenue globally and $800 million in net profit last year, Axios previously reported.

The company is among the largest producers of apparel in the world, alongside LVMH, Nike, Adidas, Richemont and Kering.

Shein is often grouped along with fast-fashion retailers such as Zara, H&M, Uniqlo and Forever 21.

💬 Thought bubble: A U.S. listing could bring Shein market legitimacy and insulate it from the bad apple scrutiny that's loomed over the company.

Of note: Electric vehicle maker Rivian had a valuation of around $66 billion when it listed on the NYSE in 2021, raising $11.9 billion — the seventh largest U.S. IPO of all time, according to Renaissance Capital.

Shein declined to comment on its IPO plans.

Editors note: This article was updated to add further background and details about the company, and to add the Renaissance Capital ranking.