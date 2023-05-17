Share on email (opens in new window)

Shein, the online fashion behemoth, raised $2 billion in its latest funding round, bringing its valuation to around $66 billion which is about a third of what it was last year, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources familiar.

Why it matters: Valuation has been a sticking point for dealmakers, especially as tech-company share prices have fallen.

Details: Shein’s latest round was led by Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic and Mubadala, the United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund.

Existing investors were given more shares in the company so that they can maintain the size of their stakes, WSJ said, per sources.

Flashback: How times have changed. Shein was valued at $100 billion a year ago.

Context: The fast-fashion retailer rose to prominence during the pandemic, and is estimated to have generated about $23 billion in revenue last year, the WSJ reports.