Trump wishes "psycho" judge, "racist" attorney general a happy Thanksgiving

Why it matters: The early-morning diatribe is hardly a traditional Thanksgiving message, but it is classic Trump — and it comes as court officials argue that a gag order restricting just these sorts of posts relating to the $250 million New York civil fraud trial should be reinstated.
What he's saying: In a post beginning "Happy Thanksgiving to ALL," Trump called:
Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil fraud charges against Trump and other Trump Organization executives, "racist and incompetent;"
Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the trial, a "Psycho" who had purposely undervalued his assets, and;
Engoron's legal clerk, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked during the trial, "Politically Biased and Corrupt."
Trump also went after "Crooked Joe Biden," the "Radical Left," "RINOS" and more, before vowing to win the 2024 election.
Driving the news: A New York appeals court last week paused a gag order Engoron had imposed on Trump after the former president began posting attacks against the law clerk.