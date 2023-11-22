Exclusive: Draft Romney/Manchin Committee demands transparency from skeptics

A political action committee that wants Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to run as a third-party presidential ticket in 2024 is calling for more transparency from its skeptics. Why it matters: The committee argues that voters should know "who is backing and bankrolling" efforts to block a third-party ticket from forming, per an adviser with direct knowledge of the group's plans.

The PAC does not have ties to Romney or Manchin, or the deep-pocketed centrist group No Labels.

Driving the news: The Draft Romney/Manchin Committee, which formed earlier this month, will also vow Wednesday to be transparent about who is funding their group, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

"Today, the Draft Romney/Manchin Committee has requested disclosure of the 2022 funding for all groups that oppose a bipartisan centrist ticket," committee chair Jennifer Franks said in a statement.

Between the lines: The committee is requesting that more than 20 C3 and C4 organizations disclose their Form 990s from 2022.

Form 990s can "detail how organizations have carried out their public interest mission and disclose executive pay, as well as grantmaking and fundraising activities," per ProPublica.

501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations do not have to publicly disclose their donors, but they are required to release their organization's Form 990s if requested.

Zoom out: The Draft Romney/Manchin Committee is circulating an online petition to encourage the two senators to run on a bipartisan ticket with Romney as president and Manchin as vice president.

If they agree, they'd compete at the No Labels nominating convention in April.

The online petition as of Wednesday morning had about 1,000 signatures.

Manchin announced his retirement from the Senate earlier this month, stoking speculation about a presidential bid.

Romney's Senate chief of staff, Liz Johnson, said in a statement to the Deseret News that he was "not aware" of the draft committee and "is not considering running for president on any ticket."

What to watch: The Draft Romney/Manchin Committee plans to use its fundraising to run state-level polling to determine if there is a path to victory for Romney and Manchin, the group said in a press release.

No Labels, which doesn't disclose its donors publicly, has said it could announce a possible presidential ticket at a convention in April.

