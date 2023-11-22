Skip to main content
Nov 22, 2023 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Draft Romney/Manchin Committee demands transparency from skeptics

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to a reporter during a vote on a continuing resolution to fund the government on September 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) speaks to a reporter during a vote on Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A political action committee that wants Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to run as a third-party presidential ticket in 2024 is calling for more transparency from its skeptics.

Why it matters: The committee argues that voters should know "who is backing and bankrolling" efforts to block a third-party ticket from forming, per an adviser with direct knowledge of the group's plans.

  • The PAC does not have ties to Romney or Manchin, or the deep-pocketed centrist group No Labels.

Driving the news: The Draft Romney/Manchin Committee, which formed earlier this month, will also vow Wednesday to be transparent about who is funding their group, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

  • "Today, the Draft Romney/Manchin Committee has requested disclosure of the 2022 funding for all groups that oppose a bipartisan centrist ticket," committee chair Jennifer Franks said in a statement.

Between the lines: The committee is requesting that more than 20 C3 and C4 organizations disclose their Form 990s from 2022.

  • Form 990s can "detail how organizations have carried out their public interest mission and disclose executive pay, as well as grantmaking and fundraising activities," per ProPublica.
  • 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations do not have to publicly disclose their donors, but they are required to release their organization's Form 990s if requested.

Zoom out: The Draft Romney/Manchin Committee is circulating an online petition to encourage the two senators to run on a bipartisan ticket with Romney as president and Manchin as vice president.

  • If they agree, they'd compete at the No Labels nominating convention in April.
  • The online petition as of Wednesday morning had about 1,000 signatures.
  • Manchin announced his retirement from the Senate earlier this month, stoking speculation about a presidential bid.
  • Romney's Senate chief of staff, Liz Johnson, said in a statement to the Deseret News that he was "not aware" of the draft committee and "is not considering running for president on any ticket."

What to watch: The Draft Romney/Manchin Committee plans to use its fundraising to run state-level polling to determine if there is a path to victory for Romney and Manchin, the group said in a press release.

  • No Labels, which doesn't disclose its donors publicly, has said it could announce a possible presidential ticket at a convention in April.

