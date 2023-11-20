Scoop: Former Biden official Ron Klain to join Airbnb as chief legal officer

Ron Klain on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in February. Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images

Airbnb will announce Monday that Ron Klain — former White House chief of staff, and one of Washington's best-connected Democrats — will join the company as chief legal officer on Jan. 1. Why it matters: It's a surprise twist for the storied career of Klain, who remains a confidant of President Biden, with a big behind-the-scenes voice in his re-election campaign.

The move shows recruiting momentum and continuing innovation for Airbnb, which now has 4 million hosts in nearly every country.

What they're saying: Klain, 62, will report to Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, who says in a forthcoming release: "Ron is both a big-picture strategic thinker and a highly skilled operator, and I'm thrilled he'll be a close advisor."

"People have described Ron as one of the smartest people they've ever met, but more than his intelligence, he's known for his excellent judgment and his big heart," Chesky adds.

Klain says in the release: "I have always believed that travel is such an important part of creating connection and cultural understanding."

What's happening: Klain will leave O'Melveny & Myers, which he rejoined as a litigation partner after leaving the White House earlier this year. Klain tells Axios he wasn't looking to leave the firm, which he loves — he heard about the opening because Airbnb is a client.

"When I spent time with Brian and other senior folks at Airbnb, it was a 'can't say no' moment," he told Axios.

Klain says he'll continue supporting Biden "on my own time and of my own accord," but will no longer do TV appearances for the campaign.

Behind the scenes: Klain tells Axios that when he went to San Francisco to interview with Chesky and others, he stayed in a guest bedroom in Chesky's home that he lists on Airbnb.

"He's a fantastic host," Klain deadpanned.

Zoom in: Klain, an Indiana native who has represented numerous tech businesses in complex litigation, also was chief legal officer at Revolution, the venture capital firm started by AOL founder Steve Case.

A graduate of Georgetown and Harvard Law, he has more than four decades of experience in government and business.

Before becoming White House chief of staff, Klain was chief of staff to then-Vice President Biden. Klain became chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore at just 34 — the youngest chief of staff to a vice president.

Between the lines: Klain's new role is a legal job. Airbnb government relations is under Jay Carney — global head of policy and communications, and a former Klain colleague from the Obama White House.

