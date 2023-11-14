Nov 14, 2023 - Politics & Policy
Scoop: Nikki Haley and Jamie Dimon hold private convos on the economy
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been talking privately with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley about the global economy, and believes she has the potential to bring the country together, a top banking source tells Axios.
Why it matters: Dimon's informal phone conversations are a vivid sign of the growing establishment enthusiasm for Haley, the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor.
The big picture: Haley's strong performance in debates has led many establishment figures to speculate that if only she could get past former President Trump for the nomination, she'd give President Biden a run for his money.
- Dimon admires Haley's grasp of the economy, and her recognition of the role that business and government can play in driving growth by working together, the source said.
- Haley's campaign didn't comment.
