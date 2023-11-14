Inflation pressures eased in October, Consumer Price Index shows
The Consumer Price Index was flat in October, helped by a drop in gasoline prices, the Labor Department said Tuesday.
Why it matters: Inflation pressures cooled last month — the freshest sign that easing is happening alongside a still-solid U.S. economy.
- The report is especially key as Federal Reserve policymakers decide whether another interest rate increase next month is needed to help bring inflation down to its 2% target.
By the numbers: Core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, rose 0.2% — slowing from the 0.3% gain in September.
- Overall prices rose 3.2% in the 12 months through October, slowing from the 3.7% in September and well below the peak levels reached last year. Core CPI rose 4%, compared to 4.1% the prior month.
Details: Prices for gasoline, used cars and trucks fell outright last month, helping cool over inflation.
- Meanwhile, shelter costs rose at a much slower pace last month — a sign that long-awaited disinflation that's been expected by economists is showing up.
The intrigue: The Fed has held off on raising interest rates at two consecutive policy meetings.
- Officials, however, have suggested that its historic rate-hiking campaign might not be over yet. They are looking for signs that inflation is on a consistent downward path.
What they're saying: "We know that ongoing progress toward our 2 percent goal is not assured: Inflation has given us a few head fakes," Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week.
- "If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so."
The bottom line: The report suggests America's inflation problem continues to ebb.
