Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has received support from the 80,000 donors required to qualify for the fourth Republican primary debate next month, a spokesperson for his campaign said Monday. Driving the news: The spokesperson said that Christie saw "the best fundraising week of the campaign since he announced" following the third GOP debate in Miami.

The campaign said that it brought in "thousands of new donors" in the five days after the debate and has seen a "surge of organic support."

Between the lines: The fourth debate, scheduled for Dec. 6, also requires that candidates receive 6% support in at least two national polls, or 6% in one national poll and a statewide poll from an early primary state — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

The Christie campaign highlighted two national polls with him receiving above 6%, but the Republican National Committee has not yet announced its accepted polls.

The big picture: With Sen. Tim Scott's surprise departure from the Republican primary earlier this week, the fourth debate increasingly is looking like it could just have four candidates.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have all appeared to qualify for the fourth debate, per an NBC News analysis.

Former President Trump, who has skipped the first three debates, is unlikely to attend the fourth.

