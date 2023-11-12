Nov 12, 2023 - Politics & Policy
RNC will support Trump if voters choose him, even if convicted, chair says
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said the committee would support former President Trump as the 2024 GOP presidential nominee if voters were to choose him, even if he were convicted of a crime.
What she's saying: "Whoever the voters choose is the appropriate nominee," McDaniel said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday when asked if Trump would qualify as one if he were convicted.
- "I know this is newsworthy, but as party chair, I'm going to support who the voters choose and yes, if they choose Donald Trump," McDaniel said.
- "The voters are looking at this, and they think there's a two-tiered system of justice. They don't believe a lot of the things that are coming out of this, and they're making these decisions and you're seeing that reflected in the polls," McDaniel said.
Zoom out: Trump is polling far ahead of any of his GOP competitors and has even gotten a little boost following indictments in four separate jurisdictions.
- A large share of Republican voters believe Trump's legal woes are "politically motivated," according to a CBS News/YouGov poll.
- Recent polling from The New York Times and Siena College revealed Trump's dominance not only among the GOP, but within key 2024 swing states.
- The poll had Trump beating Biden in five of the six swing states Biden won in 2020.
