Fulton County election office sent envelope possibly laced with fentanyl

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at a press conference Nov. 11, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

An envelope possibly containing fentanyl has been sent to Georgia's Fulton County election office in an incident that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called "domestic terrorism" on Thursday.

Why it matters: The threats to the election office mark the latest security risk for election officials across the country.

The Fulton County letter is notable in part due to District Attorney Fani Willis pursuing a case against former President Trump and a handful of others for alleged efforts to overthrow the state's 2020 presidential election results.

Details: Raffensperger told reporters Thursday that an envelope "was traveling in the mail headed towards Fulton County."

Raffensperger said a total of five envelopes have been identified. Four of them were already received in Washington state.

Raffensperger told reporters the envelope was positive for fentanyl, but a spokesperson in his office clarified that they are unsure as the envelope has not been tested.

"There's been a little confusion, so that letter has not been intercepted yet, nor has it been tested," the spokesperson told Axios Thursday.

Yesterday, four county election offices in Washington state were evacuated after workers received envelopes containing "unknown powdery substances," per the secretary of state's office. Two of the letters were positive for fentanyl.

What they're saying: "Some people like to call fentanyl a drug, but it's actually poison. It'll kill you. It'll kill you very quickly, very easily. It's very dangerous," Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said election officials are being equipped with Narcan and are receiving training on how to use the opioid overdose treatment in case it's needed.

Catch up quick: Raffensperger had confirmed earlier Thursday in a news release that Fulton County was the target of "recent reports of suspicious letters sent to election offices in multiple states."

A spokesperson for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency told Axios that it "continues to work with our federal, state, and local partners to safeguard Georgians and support the state's commitment to free, fair and secure elections."

The spokesperson said they could not provide any further comment due to the "active investigation."

A spokesperson for Fulton County's election office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

