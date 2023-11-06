Skip to main content
Jordan airdrops aid into Gaza during Israel-Hamas war

Jordanian military personnel with a crate carrying aid for Gaza.

Jordanian military personnel with a crate carrying aid for Gaza. Photo: King Abdullah/X

Jordan's air force airdropped "urgent medical aid" to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza as warnings mount over supply shortages at overcrowded hospitals during the Israel-Hamas war, the country's King Abdullah II announced early Monday local time.

The big picture: An Israeli official told Axios the Jordanian air drop was conducted in coordination with Israel's military.

  • Jordan's military said in a statement that the medical supplies were dropped via parachutes from a Jordanian Air Force plane because the hospital was running out of supplies.
  • The airdrop was necessary due to a delay in transporting aid over land through the Rafah Border Crossing between Egypt and Gaza, according to the Jordanian military.
A screenshot of a tweet by King Abdullah of Jordan, showing the Jordanian military loading aid boxes draped in the Palestinian flag onto a plane, with the comment: "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."
Photo: King Abdullah II/X

