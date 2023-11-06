20 mins ago - World
Jordan airdrops aid into Gaza during Israel-Hamas war
Jordan's air force airdropped "urgent medical aid" to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza as warnings mount over supply shortages at overcrowded hospitals during the Israel-Hamas war, the country's King Abdullah II announced early Monday local time.
The big picture: An Israeli official told Axios the Jordanian air drop was conducted in coordination with Israel's military.
- Jordan's military said in a statement that the medical supplies were dropped via parachutes from a Jordanian Air Force plane because the hospital was running out of supplies.
- The airdrop was necessary due to a delay in transporting aid over land through the Rafah Border Crossing between Egypt and Gaza, according to the Jordanian military.
