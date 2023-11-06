Biden raises possible "tactical pause" in Gaza fighting with Netanyahu
President Biden in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday raised the possibility of a "tactical pause" in the fighting in Gaza, the White House said in a statement.
Why it matters: The Biden administration has rejected calls for a ceasefire, but it does believe that a "pause" in the fighting could provide Palestinian civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and enable potential hostage releases.
- But Netanyahu has so far rejected calls for a humanitarian pause, saying any temporary ceasefire agreement must include the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
What they're saying: White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a press briefing after the call between Biden and Netanyahu that the U.S. would want to see humanitarian pauses "as soon as possible."
- Kirby said that because the Biden administration believes there is value in humanitarian pauses, it will continue discussing the issue with Israeli officials.
- He pointed to other issues Israel eventually agreed to, particularly after pressure from the Biden administration, including allowing aid into Gaza.
- "We think we are at the beginning of this discussion and not at the end," he said.
