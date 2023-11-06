Skip to main content
Biden raises possible "tactical pause" in Gaza fighting with Netanyahu

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 18. Photo: Handout/GPO/Anadolu via Getty Images

President Biden in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday raised the possibility of a "tactical pause" in the fighting in Gaza, the White House said in a statement.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has rejected calls for a ceasefire, but it does believe that a "pause" in the fighting could provide Palestinian civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and enable potential hostage releases.

  • But Netanyahu has so far rejected calls for a humanitarian pause, saying any temporary ceasefire agreement must include the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

What they're saying: White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a press briefing after the call between Biden and Netanyahu that the U.S. would want to see humanitarian pauses "as soon as possible."

  • Kirby said that because the Biden administration believes there is value in humanitarian pauses, it will continue discussing the issue with Israeli officials.
  • He pointed to other issues Israel eventually agreed to, particularly after pressure from the Biden administration, including allowing aid into Gaza.
  • "We think we are at the beginning of this discussion and not at the end," he said.

