Data: Damage analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data by Corey Scher of CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University. Map: Will Chase/Axios

At least a quarter of buildings in northern Gaza have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli strikes in the weeks since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, according to a new analysis of satellite data.

The big picture: This analysis also confirms that Israel continues to strike southern Gaza, including areas along the main evacuation routes, even after urging civilians from the north to relocate there.

Driving the news: The analysis of satellite data was conducted by Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University and Corey Scher of CUNY Graduate Center.

Israeli strikes have leveled many homes and residential buildings throughout the entire Gaza Strip.

Mosques and hospitals have also been damaged in the blitz.

Israel says Hamas militants have been hiding in these buildings.

More than 9,200 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed amid Israel's bombardment, per the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza.

Israel ordered more than 1.1 million people living in the northern part of the Strip to move south of Wadi Gaza. Hundreds of thousands heeded the order, but many remained, saying there's no safe place to go.

What's Next: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza, as Israel launched a ground assault advancing into the northern part of the enclave.

