Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Friday that he made it clear to Secretary of State Tony Blinken that Israel will continue the military operation in Gaza "with full force" and stressed his country won't consider a temporary ceasefire unless the hostages in the Strip are released.

Driving the news: Part of Blinken's trip was focused on convincing the Israeli government to agree to temporary "pauses" that would allow more protection for Palestinian civilians.

Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday morning local time. He met with Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and the Israeli war cabinet.

What they're saying: In a press conference after his meetings, Blinken said he discussed with Israeli leaders the possibility of "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting in Gaza that will "increase security for civilians and permit more effective and sustainable delivery of assistance."

Blinken said he discussed with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials "how, when and where" such pauses can be implemented and what understandings must be reached for it to happen.

"A number of legitimate questions were raised by Israel including how to connect the pause to the release of hostages and how to make sure Hamas doesn't use these pauses to its own advantage. These are issues we need to tackle urgently and we believe it can be solved," Blinken said.

Yes, but: Israeli leaders, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stressed to Blinken they won't agree to any pause in fighting that doesn't include a release of hostages, two Israeli officials told Axios.

Blinken said at the press conference: "We are focused on getting hostages back to their families and we believe a humanitarian pause could facilitate it."

More than 230 hostages, including several Americans, are being held by Hamas and other groups in Gaza.

The big picture: Another key issue that Blinken discussed in his talks in Israel was the need to significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including fuel which hasn't entered the Strip since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. Hospitals say they desperately need fuel to keep generators running.