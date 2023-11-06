Brits take over U.S media

Left to right: Emma Tucker, Will Lewis, Mark Thompson: Photo Credits: Joy Malone/Getty Images, Elliott O'Donovan for The Washington Post, Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images.

A trio of British news executives have been named to lead top U.S. news organizations as they navigate an unprecedented period of disruption.

Driving the news: The Washington Post on Saturday announced Will Lewis would become publisher and chief executive, effective January 2, 2024.

Lewis, a former journalist turned media executive who has served as CEO of Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones and editor of The Daily Telegraph, will be tasked with making the company profitable again and elevating employee morale following a difficult year.

Between the lines: In August, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that former New York Times and BBC executive Mark Thompson would lead CNN as the network's new worldwide chairman and CEO.

Reviews of Thompson so far inside CNN have been positive. Thompson replaced Chris Licht, who was fired in June.

Like Lewis, his appointment ends a period of uncertainty at the company, and brings new leadership to the network at a critical time.

Be smart: Early reviews of Emma Tucker, who became the first female editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal less than a year ago, have also been good.

Like Lewis, Tucker was an alum of another Murdoch-owned newspaper, having previously served as top editor at The Sunday Times.

What to watch: Whether the British leadership will bring the sense of metabolism and grit often associated with the U.K. media to three of America’s most powerful legacy newsrooms.