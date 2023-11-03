Trump appointee sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
A former Trump-appointed State Department official was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison for assaulting police during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.
Driving the news: Federico Klein, who also worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, was convicted in July after prosecutors showed surveillance footage they said showed Klein trying to breach a police line with fellow rioters.
- He was also ordered to 24 months of supervised release, according to a spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.
Of note: Klein was arrested in March 2021, becoming the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the Capitol attack.
Catch up quick: Klein was convicted in July of eight felony charges, including "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers," per the Department of Justice.
- Klein was also "convicted of misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building" and for an act of violence at the Capitol, according to the DOJ.
What's next: His co-defendant, Steven Cappuccio, is scheduled to be sentenced later Friday.
