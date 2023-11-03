Trump appointee sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack

A former Trump-appointed State Department official was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison for assaulting police during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.

Driving the news: Federico Klein, who also worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, was convicted in July after prosecutors showed surveillance footage they said showed Klein trying to breach a police line with fellow rioters.

He was also ordered to 24 months of supervised release, according to a spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Of note: Klein was arrested in March 2021, becoming the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the Capitol attack.

Catch up quick: Klein was convicted in July of eight felony charges, including "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers," per the Department of Justice.

Klein was also "convicted of misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building" and for an act of violence at the Capitol, according to the DOJ.

What's next: His co-defendant, Steven Cappuccio, is scheduled to be sentenced later Friday.

Go deeper: Here are the harshest punishments yet for Jan. 6 rioters