1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Trump appointee found guilty in Jan. 6 attack on police

Rebecca Falconer
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A former Trump-appointed State Department official was found guilty Thursday over a Jan. 6 assault on police during the U.S. Capitol riot, per multiple reports.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden convicted Federico Klein, who also worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, after prosecutors alleged surveillance showed him trying to breach a police line to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters.

Video still from a police body camera filed by the FBI allegedly shows Federico G. Klein physically engaging with police at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A still from police body camera footage that prosecutors allege shows Federico Klein attempting to breach a police line to enter the enter the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: FBI via the DOJ
  • The Trump-appointed judge convicted Klein without a jury of 12 counts — including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

The big picture: McFadden also convicted co-defendant Steven Cappuccio of six felony counts, but found him not guilty of the obstruction charge and a misdemeanor as the judge found he "was not politically savvy enough to intend to stop the electoral vote count," per the Washington Post.

  • Christopher Joseph Quaglin, another co-defendant, was last week found guilty of 14 charges for his role in the Capitol riot after a trial in which the 37-year-old fome North Brunswick, New Jersey, and the government "agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct," per a Justice Department statement.

What's next: Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26 for Quaglin, Oct. 19 for Cappuccio and Nov. 3 for Klein.

