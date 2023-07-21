Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A former Trump-appointed State Department official was found guilty Thursday over a Jan. 6 assault on police during the U.S. Capitol riot, per multiple reports.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden convicted Federico Klein, who also worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, after prosecutors alleged surveillance showed him trying to breach a police line to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters.

A still from police body camera footage that prosecutors allege shows Federico Klein attempting to breach a police line to enter the enter the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: FBI via the DOJ

The Trump-appointed judge convicted Klein without a jury of 12 counts — including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

The big picture: McFadden also convicted co-defendant Steven Cappuccio of six felony counts, but found him not guilty of the obstruction charge and a misdemeanor as the judge found he "was not politically savvy enough to intend to stop the electoral vote count," per the Washington Post.

Christopher Joseph Quaglin, another co-defendant, was last week found guilty of 14 charges for his role in the Capitol riot after a trial in which the 37-year-old fome North Brunswick, New Jersey, and the government "agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct," per a Justice Department statement.

What's next: Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26 for Quaglin, Oct. 19 for Cappuccio and Nov. 3 for Klein.