Data: FactSet, Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

There are hopeful signs that the U.S. is adjusting to the high-wage, high-interest-rate economy that's become a post-pandemic reality.

Driving the news: Fresh data Thursday showed U.S. labor productivity growth jumped by a 4.7% annualized rate in the third quarter. That's the fastest — outside a recession when productivity typically spikes — since 2003.

It was the second-straight hefty increase in productivity growth, following a 3.6% rise in the second quarter.

Why it matters: Increasing productivity is the key to establishing a virtuous cycle of growth in the face of tight labor markets, inflation, and high-interest rates.

Be smart: Productivity is measured in output — that is, GDP — per hour worked. So, this big productivity number is kind of another way of saying the third quarter GDP surge we just saw came without a parallel surge in hours worked.

Yes, but: Some economists seem skeptical that the recent uptick in productivity will last.

If it does, it's hard to overstate what an important shift this would be for the U.S. economy, where productivity has languished for decades.

The big picture: Productivity growth is the secret sauce that keeps an economy from becoming a never-ending tug of war between workers, business owners and consumers over who benefits from growth.

That's because when productivity goes up, the economic pie gets larger, so workers and owners both get bigger slices at the same time.

Consumers benefit as well because productivity gains help hold down price increases, improving standards of living.

What they're saying: It makes sense that the rapid growth in wages seen in recent years would lead to the productivity increases we are now seeing.