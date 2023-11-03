Jeff Bezos is moving to Miami after three decades in Seattle

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci. (Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty

Jeff Bezos announced last night to his 4.1 million Instagram followers that he's moving to Miami from Seattle, his home for 29 years.

Why it matters: Miami is one of America's hottest new influence frontiers — the rising tech hubs that are spreading money, power and people beyond the traditional bubbles of the Northeast and California in the post-COVID, work-from-anywhere world.

What he's saying: "I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami," the Amazon founder and executive chair writes.

"Also, Blue Origin's operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral."

Bezos' post includes a throwback clip of him giving a tour (in a sweater) of the first "Amazon.com Inc." office, including the fax machine, his desk (with a server on top) and a big orange extension cord — "just one of the contraptions we have to have because there's not enough power in this room."

Via Instagram

Bezos recently paid $79 million for a seven-bedroom mansion in the "Billionaire Bunker" of Indian Creek in the Miami area, shortly after buying a neighboring mansion for $68 million.

He's not the only billionaire relocating to Miami.

What's happening: Ken Griffin, Illinois' wealthiest resident, last year moved the global headquarters of his hedge fund giant, Citadel, to Miami from Chicago.