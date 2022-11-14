Jeff Bezos says he plans to give away most of $124B fortune during lifetime

Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime, he told CNN in an exclusive interview that aired on Monday.

Why it matters: Bezos said he plans to devote his wealth to combatting climate change and toward people who he considers "unifiers."

Driving the news: One such person was country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award."

The big picture: Bezos had already committed to donating $10 billion over 10 years to the Bezos Earth Fund for climate change research and awareness.

After flying to suborbital space in July 2021, Bezos said the trip reinforced his commitment to fighting climate change and keeping Earth "as this beautiful gem of a planet that it is."

Of note: Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, Bezos' ex wife, has given away at least $12 billion over the last three years.

