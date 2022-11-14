Jeff Bezos says he plans to give away most of $124B fortune during lifetime
Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime, he told CNN in an exclusive interview that aired on Monday.
Why it matters: Bezos said he plans to devote his wealth to combatting climate change and toward people who he considers "unifiers."
Driving the news: One such person was country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award."
The big picture: Bezos had already committed to donating $10 billion over 10 years to the Bezos Earth Fund for climate change research and awareness.
- After flying to suborbital space in July 2021, Bezos said the trip reinforced his commitment to fighting climate change and keeping Earth "as this beautiful gem of a planet that it is."
Of note: Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, Bezos' ex wife, has given away at least $12 billion over the last three years.
Go deeper: Bezos looms over Ishbia's interest in owning NFL's Commanders