Disney has agreed to buy Comcast's 33% stake in Hulu, the company said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The deal ends years of speculation as to what would happen with that stake, and puts the streaming service firmly in the hands of Disney.

Details: The two companies had a 2019 agreement that gave both sides an option to trigger this deal, which gave Hulu a total value of at least $27.5 billion.

Comcast exercised its option on Wednesday under that 2019 put/call agreement.

What's next: Disney agreed to pay Comcast's NBCUniversal division $8.61 billion for the stake, the company said.

Yes, but: An appraisal process will be conducted to further assess Hulu's equity fair value. If the value is determined to be higher than the $27.5 billion, Disney will pay its percentage of the difference.