Israel says it thwarted missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it intercepted a surface-to-surface long-range missile and two cruise missiles that were fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The big picture: It was the third Houthi attack since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, but the most serious one so far. It also comes as concerns mount that the war could spread to new fronts.

Driving the news: The IDF said in a statement the missiles were fired from the southern Red Sea.

It was Israel's first-ever operational use of the Arrow system for intercepting ballistic missiles since the war began.

The two cruise missiles were intercepted by Israeli fighter jets over the Red Sea.

A Houthi official claimed responsibility for what he said were drone attacks against Israel on Tuesday, per AFP. The official said the attacks were in response to the war in Gaza.

What they're saying: "The Israeli air force detection systems followed the missile course and it was intercepted in the best operational time and place. All the threats were intercepted outside of Israeli territory and no entry to Israeli territory was identified," the IDF said in a statement.

