Walmart is devoting more of its floor and retail space to online grocery pickup and delivery, the company announced Monday.

Why it matters: Grocery sales have helped the chain win over customers during high inflation — particularly high income consumers — while also giving the company a new edge in online sales over Amazon.

As of this summer, Walmart's e-commerce business grew 24% from last year.

Over roughly the same time period, Amazon's online sales growth was in the single digits.

Be smart: The retail giant has also been investing in picking and packing technology that can turn its stores into a small fulfillment centers for online orders, as it looks to grow its e-commerce capabilities.

Walmart currently has about 4,700 stores across the U.S.

The big picture: The updates are part of Walmart's $9+ billion, 2-year investment to remodel more than 1,400 stores U.S. stores, the company said in a statement. Changes include...

More shopping carts, more self-checkout areas, and the addition of mother's rooms which associates can also use;

New dollar shops at store entrances, as well as the relocation of some pharmacies to the front of stores, which have been enlarged with new private screening rooms;

While not all of the remodeled stores have the same slate of upgrades, most locations will benefit from the majority of the changes, a spokesperson tells Axios.

What to watch: Walmart is leaning into higher income consumers.

Taking home decor products out of their boxes and staging them in specific displays is a page out of Target's playbook, for example, and a part of Walmart's remodeling plans.

Worth noting: Investors have been happy to stick with Walmart through bouts of economic uncertainty.

Walmart's stock is up 14.5% over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, the broader sector, reflected through the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, is down more than 6.8%.

