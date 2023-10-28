The funding environment for climate tech has vastly improved from a decade ago, but there's still a huge gap left between early de-risking by venture capitalists and later-stage project financing.

Why it matters: Governments and large corporations — including Big Oil — will be needed to help fill that gap, panelists told me onstage Thursday at a New York Stock Exchange event.

Still, there are pointed disagreements about whether the fossil fuel industry — widely perceived as a major part of the climate problem — will be part of any solution.

What they're saying: "I think the role of corporates in the energy transition space is more important now than it ever has been," said Cassie Bowe, partner at Energy Impact Partners.

"Every fund was coming into energy transition, and now that the entire investment climate has cooled more, I think corporates are absolutely the most important piece of the puzzle. And we're seeing them play a huge role in all the financings that we're seeing," she added.

Bowe also emphasized the importance of all the U.S. federal and state-level grants and incentives in helping provide some of that missing middle.

Be smart: You read repeatedly about the climate tech funding gap (including in these pages) because it remains a challenge that dogs the industry.

The intrigue: Carbon removal and capture has attracted a lot of attention — but it'll be applicable and financially viable for only about 10% of emissions, according to Andreas Aepli, CFO of direct air capture company Climeworks.

Bowe added that successful companies working on this tech will need low costs (ideally below $50 a ton), permanence of the carbon storage, and good monitoring, reporting and verification for it to be a worthy investment.

So far, companies haven't nailed all three at once.

Zooming out: Whether the ongoing transition away from fossil fuels is going fast enough elicited some contrasting sentiments.

On the oil side, Chevron Technology Ventures president Jim Gable described the process as a gradual evolution rather than an overnight switch (so we should have appropriate expectations).

Nazeer Bhore, ExxonMobil global manager of tech scouting, innovation and ventures, emphasized that we'll need to be "ambidextrous" as we navigate a growing population and energy needs while simultaneously working to lower emissions.

Meanwhile, Aepli emphasized that "we're definitely not moving fast enough to achieve the aims that we've set for ourselves."

I asked the panelists to name a climate tech moonshot that's not getting enough attention. Here's what they named:

Carbon dioxide utilization

Direct air capture

Long-duration energy storage

Installation of energy transition (electric vehicle charging, solar, storage, etc.)

The bottom line: Fighting climate change may be attracting a record level of buzz, but there are plenty of reality checks to go around.