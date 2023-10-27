UN calls for immediate "durable and sustained humanitarian truce" in Israel-Hamas war

A smoke plume rises after Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip near Israel's southern city of Sderot. Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

The UN General Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that calls for a "durable and sustained humanitarian truce" in the Israel-Hamas war.

The big picture: The resolution is non-binding, but it carries symbolic weight, particularly as the UN Security Council remains deadlocked on taking action on the war. The U.S. joined 13 other nations in voting against Friday's resolution.

Multiple UN Security Council resolutions related to the war have failed to pass or have been vetoed by the U.S. or Russia and China.

Details: The General Assembly approved Friday's resolution 120 to 14, with 45 countries abstaining.

The resolution calls for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."

It condemns "all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terror and indiscriminate attacks, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction."

The resolution calls for the "immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive."

It also demands that supplies, including fuel, are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, calls on Israel to rescind its evacuation order for Palestinians in northern Gaza to relocate to the south, and stresses the need for "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and on all those with influence on them to work toward this objective."

It "reaffirms that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means, based on the relevant United Nations resolutions and in accordance with international law, and on the basis of the two-state solution."

Between the lines: The resolution notably does not specifically condemn Hamas for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack — nor does it mention Hamas by name at all — a line the U.S. had said was necessary.

A proposed amendment to include such language failed to get enough votes.

The resolution also doesn't affirm Israel's right to self-defense or mention rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups on Israel.

Where it stands: Less than three hours before the vote, Israel announced its ground forces were expanding their operations in Gaza as it seeks to "destroy" Hamas, which according to Israeli officials killed at least 1,400 people in Israel on Oct. 7.

The Israeli military's announcement came as Israel conducted massive and unprecedented air raids and artillery strikes on Gaza. More than 7,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the war began, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

Cellular, internet and other communications in the enclave have also been cut, according to Palestinian human rights groups and several reports.

Hamas fired a barrage of rockets on Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel.

At the same time, pressure has been building for more to be done to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which the UN said this week had reached an "unprecedented point."

Israel imposed a "complete siege" of the enclave, worsening already dire humanitarian conditions in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which has been under a 16-year air, sea and land blockade by Israel, with Egypt's support.

Some assistance has been allowed into the Strip, but aid groups say it's only a small fraction of what is needed.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.