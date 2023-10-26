How geography impacts U.S. Latino wealth

Reproduced from Brookings; Table: Axios Visuals

The wealth gap between U.S. Latinos and white Americans can vary greatly depending on which state they live in, according to new research.

The big picture: Researchers have long known that immigration status, educational attainment and country of origin affect Latino's financial net worth. But this new analysis adds a layer to a nuanced topic — and can help policymakers better address economic disparities.

Details: The study by Brookings Metro and the Latino Policy Forum, reported this week, examined Latinos' wealth, financial assets and debt in six key states — California, Florida, Illinois, New York, North Carolina and Texas — finding that Latinos have wildly different financial experiences based in part on geography.

Researchers analyzed data on Latinos' home and car equity, rates of retirement savings accounts, and other metrics.

White people in Illinois on average have nearly twice as much wealth as Latinos in the state, according to the report. In California, the gap is nine-fold.

Latinos in Illinois had the highest rates of bank assets, retirement accounts and home and car equity.

New York Latinos had the lowest — only 29% had retirement savings accounts and just 21% had equity in their home.

What they're saying: State policies and funding — especially for education — are key to understanding the regional differences, Sylvia Puente, president and CEO of the Latino Policy Forum, said during an online event to discuss the report.

"When we look at the foundation for asset building, it is people's human capital and their ability to have an education," Puente said.

"While certainly entrepreneurship is a path to wealth building, we know that in people's lifetimes, those with a college degree are gonna earn substantially more than those that don't."

Zoom in: Policy makers at all levels of government should examine the programs or initiatives that have helped increase Latino wealth, the study's authors write.

They should also consider, among other things, requiring banks to offer low- or no-cost accounts; increasing public subsidies for higher education; creating Baby Bonds, publicly funded investment accounts that start at birth and can be accessed after the child turns 18; and improving access to affordable child care.

