Coinbase accuses SEC of overstep in latest bid to dismiss suit

Coinbase's rebuttal to the SEC's June lawsuit is: Not everything is a security.

State of play: The U.S.'s largest crypto exchange is battling the securities regulator over its application of the so-called Howey Test, used to determine whether or not something is a security. On Tuesday Coinbase filed its latest argument to dismiss the enforcement action against it.

What they're saying: "The SEC's authority is limited to securities transactions. Not every parting of capital with a hope of gain qualifies, and trades over Coinbase are only securities transactions if they involve 'investment contracts,'" the court filing reads.

Between the lines: Coinbase is also asserting the major questions doctrine, the gist of which says that courts shouldn't uphold creative actions or arguments by government agencies that lack clear congressional authority.

That's the same argument conservative Supreme Court justices invoked to deny the Biden administration's student debt relief program.

Zoom in: Coinbase's argument nods at Rep. Ritchie Torres' Pokémon question during a House Financial Services Committee hearing with SEC chair Gary Gensler.

"A token sale on Coinbase is no different from a trade of a baseball card or Pokemon card or a Beanie Baby or a painting or bitcoin or ether," Coinbase wrote Tuesday.

Another example: Let's say there's an artist selling paintings on Etsy, and she puts a note out about an upcoming gallery exhibit, Coinbase argued.

Those who see the note might buy the paintings, thinking the coming exposure could boost the price.

Per "the SEC's conception, each sale and resale of the paintings on Etsy would be a securities transaction."

Yes, but: They aren't.

Of note: Coinbase also says the SEC hasn't proven the tokens in question grant the holder a financial stake in a business.

An investment contract doesn't always have to be a stock, but it has to do something more than exist as something to own, the company said.

Go deeper: How the largest U.S. crypto exchange is brawling with the SEC