Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Just a day after slapping crypto giant Binance with a lawsuit, the Securities and Exchange Commission is officially going after Coinbase, its U.S. competitor.

Why it matters: The SEC is sending a signal that no exchange is too big for it to go after.

Details: The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, alleges that Coinbase evaded securities regulations by failing to register with the SEC as an exchange, clearing agency, or broker.

It also alleges that Coinbase allowed users to trade tokens and buy products that were in fact securities.

In particular, the SEC alleges that Coinbase's staking service — offered since 2019 — is a security that was never registred.

Of note: The SEC named 13 cryptocurrencies that it considered securities, including SOL, ADA, Matic, and FIL.

Coinbase shares are down 21% in pre-market trading Tuesday morning.

What they're saying: Coinbase did not immediately respond to comment today.

"The Commission’s case against Coinbase will fail as a matter of fact and law," the company's attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell wrote in late April, responding to the Wells Notice received from the SEC ahead of today's action.

Read the full lawsuit here:

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.