What to know about Tom Emmer, the leading House speaker contender

As House Republicans meet Monday to select their next nominee for House speaker from a growing slate, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) has emerged as one of the leading contenders.

Why it matters: The race to select the next speaker of the House comes as the U.S. contends with multiple global threats and a fast-approaching deadline to avert a government shutdown.

Following the historic ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the speakership earlier this month, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) both failed to secure the gavel, highlighting House GOP divisions.

What is Emmer's background?

Emmer, 62, has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2015, and is currently serving his fifth term in the House. He is the highest-ranking Republican among the candidates currently vying for the speakership.

Emmer represents Minnesota's sixth congressional district, where he won reelection handily in 2022.

He was elected to serve as Majority Whip last November following a hotly contested race in which he narrowly beat out Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.).

Emmer previously served two terms as the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), where he helped Republicans win back the majority.

After earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and a law degree from the William Mitchell College of Law, Emmer practiced law for several years before opening his own law firm, according to a biography on his website.

Prior to joining Congress, Emmer served in the Minnesota state House between 2004 and 2008.

He and his wife Jacquie Emmer have been married since 1986 and have seven children.

Where does he fit into the GOP landscape?

In a Dear Colleague letter over the weekend, Emmer called on Republicans to come together to "undo the damage Democrats have done and expand our conservative majority."

Who's supporting him?

Even before announcing his bid, Emmer received a high-profile endorsement from McCarthy, who told Punchbowl News Friday that Emmer was the "right person for the job."

McCarthy doubled down on his endorsement Sunday, telling NBC News' "Meet the Press" that Emmer "sets himself head and shoulders above all those others who want to run."

"Emmer has a really broad array of support geographically, members from all over the country and also in terms of ideology," one Emmer ally told Axios of his bid.

What's Emmer's relationship with Trump?

Former President Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, continues to exert significant influence among Republicans. Trump has reportedly told allies he opposes Emmer's bid for speaker, Politico reported.

Emmer's allies are trying to counter the anti-Trump narrative, in part by pointing to Emmer's support for Trump's 2016 and 2020 presidential bids, per Politico.

Last year, Emmer denied that the NRCC had suggested to any candidates that they distance themselves from Trump, adding that the former president had been a "fantastic ally."

