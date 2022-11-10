Former President Trump claimed Thursday that he is "not at all angry" about the outcome of the midterm elections as the results so far have undermined his public perception as a kingmaker within the Republican party.

Driving the news: Trump has reportedly been pointing blame elsewhere after some of his endorsed candidates lost in some of the most vital races for governor and control of Congress, which still hangs in the balance.

He acknowledged Wednesday that the election "was somewhat disappointing," but "was a very big victory."

What they're saying: "For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Thursday.

"I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future. Remember, I am a 'Stable Genius,'" he added.

The big picture: Some former Trump allies are considering distancing themselves from Trump's presumptive 2024 presidential campaign in light of the results, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.

Faced with criticism from some Republicans, Trump has been "privately spreading blame" to others for his endorsement of Republican Mehmet Oz, including even to his wife Melania and Fox News' Sean Hannity, the New York Times reported.

Trump has also blamed aides for some of his other endorsements and sources described Trump as "fuming" Tuesday evening when candidates he had backed began underperforming, ABC News reported.

