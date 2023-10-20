32 mins ago - World
Hamas releases 2 American hostages held in Gaza
Hamas said in a statement on Friday that released two U.S. citizens it was holding hostage in Gaza.
The big picture: The militant group, which is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., said it released a mother and daughter on humanitarian grounds following Qatar mediation efforts. Hamas took roughly 200 people hostage during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, according to Israeli officials.
- Two Israeli officials had previously confirmed to Axios that the two hostages were in the process of being released.
- Securing the release of hostages has been a top priority for both the U.S. and Israeli governments.
- Hamas has previously demanded Israel release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.