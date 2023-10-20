Skip to main content
32 mins ago - World

Hamas releases 2 American hostages held in Gaza

headshot
A "Shabbat Dinner" table is prepared at the Tel Aviv museum plaza, with 200 empty seats, representing the hostages and missing people

A "Shabbat Dinner" table is prepared at the Tel Aviv museum plaza, with 200 empty seats, representing the hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack in Israel. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Hamas said in a statement on Friday that released two U.S. citizens it was holding hostage in Gaza.

The big picture: The militant group, which is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., said it released a mother and daughter on humanitarian grounds following Qatar mediation efforts. Hamas took roughly 200 people hostage during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, according to Israeli officials.

  • Two Israeli officials had previously confirmed to Axios that the two hostages were in the process of being released.
  • Securing the release of hostages has been a top priority for both the U.S. and Israeli governments.
  • Hamas has previously demanded Israel release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

Go deeper: Where countries stand on the Israel-Hamas war

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper