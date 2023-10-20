Hamas releases 2 American hostages held in Gaza

A "Shabbat Dinner" table is prepared at the Tel Aviv museum plaza, with 200 empty seats, representing the hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack in Israel. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Hamas said in a statement on Friday that released two U.S. citizens it was holding hostage in Gaza.

The big picture: The militant group, which is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., said it released a mother and daughter on humanitarian grounds following Qatar mediation efforts. Hamas took roughly 200 people hostage during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, according to Israeli officials.

Two Israeli officials had previously confirmed to Axios that the two hostages were in the process of being released.

Securing the release of hostages has been a top priority for both the U.S. and Israeli governments.

Hamas has previously demanded Israel release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.