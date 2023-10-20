Striking actors look to dress up delicately for Halloween
For actors on strike, it's a good year to dress up as a ghost over Barbie.
The big picture: SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors who have been on strike since July, advised members not to wear any Halloween costumes that could promote struck employers' content.
- Read: No Oppenheimer, Ken or Marvel superhero costumes.
What they're saying: The union said this week it "wanted to make sure our members don't inadvertently break strike rules" and encouraged people to "[c]hoose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures."
- SAG-AFTRA also advised members not to post "photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media."
Permissible costumes include "characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."
- "Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!" the union wrote in its guidelines.
Catch up quick: The largest Hollywood union, which encompasses more than 160,000 members in total, is on strike for the first time since 1980.
- Just last week, Hollywood actors and major studios suspended their contract talks, which shattered hopes of a forthcoming deal.
- As a result, production for most movies and TV shows is unlikely to resume before the year ends.
Zoom out: The end of the months-long Hollywood writers strike in September had made an agreement between actors and studios seem more promising.
