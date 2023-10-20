Striking actors look to dress up delicately for Halloween

Share on email (opens in new window)

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, England, on July 12. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros

For actors on strike, it's a good year to dress up as a ghost over Barbie.

The big picture: SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors who have been on strike since July, advised members not to wear any Halloween costumes that could promote struck employers' content.

Read: No Oppenheimer, Ken or Marvel superhero costumes.

What they're saying: The union said this week it "wanted to make sure our members don't inadvertently break strike rules" and encouraged people to "[c]hoose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures."

SAG-AFTRA also advised members not to post "photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media."

Permissible costumes include "characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."

"Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!" the union wrote in its guidelines.

Catch up quick: The largest Hollywood union, which encompasses more than 160,000 members in total, is on strike for the first time since 1980.

Just last week, Hollywood actors and major studios suspended their contract talks, which shattered hopes of a forthcoming deal.

As a result, production for most movies and TV shows is unlikely to resume before the year ends.

Zoom out: The end of the months-long Hollywood writers strike in September had made an agreement between actors and studios seem more promising.

