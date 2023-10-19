Trump backs Gov. Jim Justice in West Virginia GOP Senate primary
Former President Trump has endorsed West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in the state's Republican Senate primary, a contest that is being eyed as a possible pick-up for Republicans as they seek to take control of the chamber.
Why it matters: Trump, who is running for president, has so far made a small number of endorsements ahead of the 2024 elections, after backing over a dozen candidates during the 2022 midterm elections.
- Since leaving office, the former president's endorsement has had influence in primaries, though many of the candidates he backed lost in the general elections last year.
- He opted for Justice over House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), who is challenging the governor and clinched Trump's endorsement his House race last year.
- Trump's backing of Justice aligns him with National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines (R-Mont.).
Driving the news: "Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES SENATOR, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.
- Justice, a coal magnate who announced his bid in April, touted Trump's endorsement and posted a photo of it on the social media platform X.
- "I'm the only American First Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia," Justice, a former Democrat who switched parties in 2017, wrote on Wednesday.
What to watch: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D), who has not yet announced whether he will run for re-election, could see the toughest race of his career if he faces Justice in the election.
- Manchin has considered running for president as an independent.
