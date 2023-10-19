Trump backs Gov. Jim Justice in West Virginia GOP Senate primary

Former President Trump is introduced by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during a salute to service dinner at the Greenbrier Resort on June 3, 2018 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former President Trump has endorsed West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in the state's Republican Senate primary, a contest that is being eyed as a possible pick-up for Republicans as they seek to take control of the chamber.

Why it matters: Trump, who is running for president, has so far made a small number of endorsements ahead of the 2024 elections, after backing over a dozen candidates during the 2022 midterm elections.

Since leaving office, the former president's endorsement has had influence in primaries, though many of the candidates he backed lost in the general elections last year.

He opted for Justice over House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), who is challenging the governor and clinched Trump's endorsement his House race last year.

Trump's backing of Justice aligns him with National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

Driving the news: "Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES SENATOR, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Justice, a coal magnate who announced his bid in April, touted Trump's endorsement and posted a photo of it on the social media platform X.

"I'm the only American First Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia," Justice, a former Democrat who switched parties in 2017, wrote on Wednesday.

What to watch: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D), who has not yet announced whether he will run for re-election, could see the toughest race of his career if he faces Justice in the election.

Manchin has considered running for president as an independent.

