West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, fresh off winning a hotly contested Republican primary, is already targeting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) as he mulls running for Senate in 2024.

Driving the news: Mooney will go up with a new ad Monday blasting Manchin for his support of the climate change and health care spending package.

"Suddenly, Joe Manchin is backing Joe Biden's liberal agenda," the ad begins. "Manchin is supporting legislation that would raise our taxes, tax our coal industry and devastate West Virginia communities."

A Mooney senior strategist tells Axios: "Mooney is running for re-election now, but this only helps 2024 considerations.”

The big picture: West Virginia is one of the most Republican states in the country, and will be a very tempting pickup opportunity for Republicans in 2024.