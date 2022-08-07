Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Scoop: Mooney targets Manchin

Josh Kraushaar
Manchin attack ad
Screenshot: Mooney for Congress

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, fresh off winning a hotly contested Republican primary, is already targeting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) as he mulls running for Senate in 2024.

Driving the news: Mooney will go up with a new ad Monday blasting Manchin for his support of the climate change and health care spending package.

  • "Suddenly, Joe Manchin is backing Joe Biden's liberal agenda," the ad begins. "Manchin is supporting legislation that would raise our taxes, tax our coal industry and devastate West Virginia communities."
  • A Mooney senior strategist tells Axios: "Mooney is running for re-election now, but this only helps 2024 considerations.”

The big picture: West Virginia is one of the most Republican states in the country, and will be a very tempting pickup opportunity for Republicans in 2024.

  • Manchin remains very popular. But Republicans believe his political standing will take a hit after supporting climate legislation.
